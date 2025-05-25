Focus sessions: Transform your work culture one uninterrupted hour at a time

Last weekend, I spent 8+ hours adding a new flower bed to the back of my house. It shouldn’t have taken that long, but 1) I am terrible with a shovel, and 2) our entire yard is nothing but clay and rock. For each plant, I had to dig and dig and dig and pick rock to clear away a hole about twice as big as the roots. Then, I’d add compost and peat moss to the soil so my plants have a chance to thrive. My hands and back and shoulders were screaming by the end of the day,

Now, not only do I have this beautiful garden in the yard, but I have a perfect metaphor for this article. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

As a leader, you are responsible for creating an environment where your team can thrive. It’s not enough to assign tasks and hope for the best. Employees need you to support their growth and create space for them to do meaningful work. If you don’t put in the work to create optimal conditions (like I did for my new flowers), you’ll see low productivity, low engagement, and high turnover.

Focus sessions are a practical and easily implemented solution. They give your team uninterrupted time to concentrate on complex, high-value tasks—without the constant pull of notifications, meetings, and multitasking.

Want to learn what that looks like? Let’s dig in. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

Why are employees leaving?

Believe it or not, it’s not all about the money.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the main reason people chose to leave their jobs in 2024 was a toxic or negative work environment. Other factors that topped the list included poor company leadership, feeling unsatisfied with their supervisor, and a poor work/life balance.

Even when people stay, they often disengaged They feel overwhelmed by meetings, stressed by nonstop notifications, and frustrated by the lack of time to focus on meaningful work.

Fortunately, there’s a way to shift the tide: structured focus sessions. By giving your team protected time to concentrate, you remove many of the issues that give them the Sunday scaries. They feel motivated to log in and complete the work they signed up to do. It’s a lower resentment, higher productivity sort of solution.

How can focus sessions improve your workplace?

The majority of workplace challenges causing employee turnover—burnout, poor work/life balance, and feelings of dissatisfaction—stem directly from organizational culture issues. Focus sessions offer a practical solution that addresses these interconnected problems by creating intentional boundaries around deep work.

When implemented thoughtfully, focus sessions become both a productivity tool and a cultural intervention. Focus sessions reduce burnout by eliminating the cognitive strain of constant context-switching and the associated mental fatigue that follows employees home at the end of the day.

They also improve work/life balance by enabling more meaningful accomplishment during work hours, reducing the pressure to extend working time into personal hours. Finally, employees are more satisfied with their work when they’re given the opportunity to complete complex, high-value tasks without constant interruptions.

Making focus sessions a consistent part of your workplace sends a powerful message: you value your employees’ time, energy, and well-being.

Let’s talk about why they work and how to implement them.

The science behind focus sessions

Are you ready to geek out with me for a minute?

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi is often called the ‘father of flow.’ He developed the flow theory, which describes a state of focus where you are so absorbed in a task that nothing else matters.

“The ego falls away. Time flies. Every action, movement, and thought follows inevitably from the previous one, like playing jazz. Your whole being is involved, and you’re using your skills to the utmost.” –Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

During flow, some scientists believe that your brain is flooded with chemicals.

Dopamine , known as the ‘happiness’ chemical, is released when we engage in an activity that brings us joy.

, known as the ‘happiness’ chemical, is released when we engage in an activity that brings us joy. Norepinephrine helps boost our focus and energy .

helps boost our focus and energy Anandamide provides a feeling of bliss and helps us view problems in a new light.

provides a feeling of bliss and helps us view problems in a new light. Endorphins make flow feel effortless, replacing any feelings of pain or stress with joy.

It’s not just a neurochemical change during flow—your brain also functions differently. Researchers have developed two major theories about how flow state occurs.

Transient hypofrontality hypothesis: During flow, your prefrontal cortex is inhibited. Because this is the area responsible for time perception, self-monitoring, and complex reasoning, you stop being self-conscious or worrying about the time. For a short time, nothing else matters while you’re completely sucked into the task at hand.

Synchronization theory of flow: Different brain regions synchronize their oscillatory activity when we’re in flow, allowing the areas of your brain to communicate with each other more effectively.

No matter exactly what happens in your brain during a flow state, the result is the same: a period of deeply focused work where time ceases to exist and you walk away from your desk proud of what you accomplished.

It’s a really, really good feeling.

Getting into a flow state with focus sessions

Flow state doesn’t come easy, but it’s obvious once you’re “in the zone.” When I think about my IRL flow state, I think about the nights I get sucked into a good book until 1 am or become so involved in my gardening that I don’t realize hours have flown by.

You know when I don’t get into flow state as often?

When I’m working.

Yes, I said it. It’s an almost embarrassing truth, but many of your employees probably face the same reality. Technology makes it difficult (sometimes even downright impossible) to focus. If your job involves being on a computer, you’re being flooded with digital distractions: Slack messages, emails, alerts, and an endless supply of websites begging for our attention.

We need help honing in on the work that matters and shutting out the distractions.

We need focus sessions.

5 steps to implement focus sessions

Focus doesn’t happen by accident. Our brains are now wired to change focus every few seconds.

Implementing focus sessions requires a cultural and mindset shift. Here are 5 practical steps to build high-impact focus sessions into your routine.

1. Choose times of day when energy is high

Focus sessions are most effective when an individual’s brain is at its peak. There’s no need for your team to guess when they focus best—they have access to the data they need to determine their deep work hours.

When I look at my time analytics for the entire month of April, it’s crystal clear when I’m most productive in my writing.

Every employee using RescueTime can see similar information for their work patterns to determine the best time for individual focus sessions.

If you want to take it a step further, schedule team-wide focus hours once or twice a week. It’s a short break where all meetings and communication are off the table.

RescueTime makes it easy to determine when most of your team is working ‘in the zone.’ Ask your team to check their individual Productivity Reports by hour and find when they are most productive. Use that data to determine the times of day when most people are in the flow state, and block that off as team-wide focus time.

2. Create time blocks on the calendar

Make them official. Blocking off focus sessions on the calendar signals that someone is unavailable—and that’s okay.

A third of employees feel pressure to respond to work notifications within an hour, and 14% believe they must reply within 30 minutes. By making it a team norm to block off the calendar, you remove the burden of being constantly available.

3. Define the purpose of each session

Don’t just ‘do work’ during your focus session. A focus session isn’t the time to catch up on emails or organize your digital files. Going into your focus session with purpose boosts motivation and increases the likelihood of entering a flow state. Name what you’re working on and consider why it matters.

To set a goal for the session:

Choose a high-value task that requires full mental engagement, like creative or strategic work

Select a single task (writing 1,000 words) or tightly related tasks (writing 10 social media posts)

It might help to ask yourself, “What would make this session feel successful?” Naming that one thing can make a difference in how you feel at the end of the focus session. As a bonus, it helps you ‘turn off’ at the end of the workday. When you’ve accomplished the task you set out to do, you’ll feel freer in letting the rest of the work wait until the next day.

4. Minimize external distractions

Don’t blame yourself for being unable to focus. Your tech is fragmenting your attention. The average person receives 146 notifications a day: one every 10 minutes. Even if your alerts are off, the average US worker toggles between nine apps daily.

Every time you click from one app to another, you’re switching context and readjusting your focus. To limit your distractions, start a Focus Session and use RescueTime’s highest blocking level.

5. Emphasize recovery time

Focus takes effort. Encourage breaks after each session so people can reset, whether that’s grabbing a coffee, stepping outside, or just staring out the window for a few minutes. If you notice your team isn’t prioritizing rest after a focus session, you could even make it part of the process to block off their calendars for a mental reset.

RescueTime Focus Sessions

RescueTime focus sessions support deep, effective work from start to finish.

When you begin a focus session, you enter a short description about your goal, choose a project or task, set your blocking level, and choose a duration.

Three blocking levels are available:

No blocking allows full access to any apps or websites. Block Distractions blocks distracting or personal apps and websites. Block Distractions + Communication blocks communication in addition to all distracting apps and websites.

One of my favorite features of Focus Sessions is the ability to connect with your Spotify premium account and listen to music (either your own playlist or RescueTime’s) while you work. Thanks to the music control bar at the bottom of the assistant, you’re not tempted to pick up your phone to change the song. (Here’s how to integrate the two.)

At the end of each session, you’ll receive a summary report with several stats. It’s always fascinating to see just how many distractions RescueTime blocked during your focus time.

Retrain the brain for focus

I’ll be the first to admit that I often feel like technology has hijacked my brain. I can spend an hour scrolling through Instagram reels when I should be getting ready for bed, and even when my phone is turned to Focus Mode, I’m tempted to frequently check my texts and emails.

A comforting truth is that you’re not supposed to be good at focusing out of the gate. We all need help rewiring our brains for focused work. Here are some of my favorite resources to share with employees that teach them how to improve their focus or change the environment to limit distractions.

Conclusion

If you’ve been following the blog for long, you know that I often reference Kendra Adachi and her Lazy Genius principles. (If you haven’t read the book, go ahead and add it to your Amazon cart.) Principle #2? Start small.

You don’t need to reinvent your workplace culture overnight. But you can take small steps that make a big difference in how your team works and how they feel. Focus sessions aren’t just a tool. They communicate that you trust your employees and value their time.