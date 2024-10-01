Building Good HabitsTime Management
14 productivity quotes to inspire action when your motivation fails
TeamsTime Management
Your team had ~250 workdays this year. Here’s what the data says you did with them
Burnout
Tips for Productivity During the Holidays
The holiday season is a whirlwind of joy, celebration, and—let’s be honest—chaos and stress. Between gift shopping, festive gatherings, family ...
The scary power of fatigue
We spend a lot of time here at RescueTime talking about how to make ourselves more productive. How to make ...
Burning out isn’t worth it: how to avoid it and recover from it
It’s kind of remarkable how we haven’t figured things out yet. No matter how many articles or listicles or podcast ...
Time Management
Work/Life Balance
Freelance freedom: Creating a career with productivity, flexibility, and balance
Estimates suggest that within the next two years, freelancers will make up more than half of the total US workforce. ...
Overcoming time tracking resistance: The power of a mindset shift
All I want is to be left alone in my average home But why do I always feel like I’m ...
Join the freelance revolution: Mastering time management as an independent worker
Freelancers are taking over the workforce—and we are here for it. In 2023, 38% of the US workforce completed freelance ...
Life Hacks
The Myth of the Morning Person
It’s too prevalent a concept. It’s infected offices and workspaces the world over. Buried among all the mugs that proclaim …
Procrastination is not an option
Full disclosure: I’m never going to stop writing articles about procrastination. As long as procrastination continues ...
Taking focus tips from the ADHD / ADD community
Studying is hard for everyone. Working effectively and productively, without getting distracted or bored or discouraged, ...
Data Hacking
Team time tracking and team goals set the stage for long-term success
Highly productive teams make long-term business success possible. Not only do they meet deadlines and reach quarterly goals consistently, but …
Multiply your productivity with a few small changes
Here’s a thought exercise: imagine you finally manage to beat the procrastination motivation monster for once. ...
The most productive part of the day
What’s the most productive part of your day? That time of day when you feel your ...
Must Read
Feature UpdatesRescueTime News
Get paid real money with RescueTime
The other day I got a notification from my PayPal: “New deposit!” That’s always a happy moment. I’ve made a ...
RescueTime NewsTime Management
Best of 2018: Our biggest data stories, insightful interviews, and most-read advice
At RescueTime, we're on a mission to help you do more meaningful work. And this year, the RescueTime blog doubled down on that promise.