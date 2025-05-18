The decline of focus in a world that won’t shut up

Let me start by dedicating this post to Truffles, the goldfish I had from the age of 7 until I left for college (and who, for all I know, is still living her best life with the biology teacher who took her in).

This statistic is your wake-up call: Over the past 20 years, the human attention span has decreased from 12 seconds to 8.25 seconds. Human beings now have a shorter attention span than a goldfish. (Goldfish clock in at around 9 seconds.) We may joke about “iPad kids” and decry Gen Z’s obsession with TikTok, while we check our phones 58 times a day and (if we work in an office or office-like environment) our email 30 times an hour. They’re an easy punchline for our screen-addicted times, but the reality is more complicated and, frankly, more concerning. Our attention spans aren’t shrinking because our brains are weak. Brains—of all ages—are under attack.

In today’s always-on, notification-flooded world, your attention is constantly being pulled in a dozen directions. Social media is designed to hijack your dopamine system. Messaging apps nudge you to check in just one more time. Even your work tools, like email and chat apps, create an endless stream of interruptions. The result? Fractured focus that makes deep, meaningful work feel nearly impossible.