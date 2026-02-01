Everything feels urgent because your system is broken (Here’s how to prioritize work that actually matters)

If everything at work feels urgent, it’s not necessarily that your workload is out of control. It could be that you haven’t yet developed a system to decide what’s a priority and what can wait.

Without a procedure to list all your tasks, decide what actually matters, and block off time for meaningful work, every request you get feels equally important. You’re constantly jumping from one project to another, each half-finished, and in the end, you feel like a hamster running on the wheel but making no actual progress.

It’s time to pause and take a deep breath. You don’t have a motivation problem; you have a prioritization problem. And fortunately, prioritization is less about willpower and more about having a simple system you can rely on. Let’s talk about why everything feels urgent and how you can implement a process to methodically work through your tasks without feeling like your hair is on fire.

The psychology of urgency: Why your brain thinks everything matters

The tricky thing about urgency is that it’s often subjective, even when it feels objective.

When a new request comes in, your entire body starts telling you that this task is important—stop what you’re doing and focus on what you were just asked to do, thank you very much. Even though you know, deep down inside, that it could wait, your brain and body are subtly pressuring you to jump to the new request.

That feeling makes prioritization hard, because once something feels urgent, it’s tricky to step back and evaluate it calmly. Instead, you react first and think later.

There are a couple of different reasons your brain works this way:

Urgency triggers the brain’s threat response

Your brain isn’t wired for the calm, strategic planning that most knowledge work necessitates. It’s wired for survival.

When something feels urgent, like a red notification or an update request from your boss, your brain treats it like a potential threat. You might notice that your heart rate picks up, even just a little, and your focus narrows on that one task. You feel the urge to act immediately.

When you enter that zone, you don’t have the bandwidth to evaluate the importance of the request, so the only safe response is to react.

This deeply ingrained fight-or-flight mode is useful if you’re avoiding actual danger, but it’s not so helpful when you’re deciding whether to respond to a Slack thread or finish a project proposal.

Why busy feels safer than focused

Deep, focused work can be uncomfortable for us. It requires committing to one single task while you ignore everything else.

Busy work, on the other hand, feels safe. It gives you constant feedback and constant dopamine hits when you check a small item off your to-do list.

Thanks to the positive input, your brain gravitates toward what feels productive, but not always what’s impactful. It’s how you end up answering emails all day while the value-driven work keeps getting pushed to tomorrow’s calendar.

Prioritization lies we tell ourselves

When work feels overwhelming, it feels safest to look for shortcuts that feel like prioritization but actually make the situation work. These deceptions ultimately keep us stuck reacting instead of making important decisions, and I bet there’s at least one you’ve told yourself.

“If it’s in Slack, it must be urgent.”

Slack gives us an illusion of immediacy. Messages arrive in real-time, and they’re often sent by a coworker who is actively waiting for you to respond. It can feel almost irresponsible not to reply the moment you get a notification.

However, most Slack messages are requests for information or clarification rather than a true emergency. Tricking yourself into thinking each message has critical importance takes away from the deeper work you need to be engaged in.

​

Most messages aren’t pressing emergencies, but the flashing red notifications make everything look urgent.

“Quick wins first.”

I’ll be honest, this lie feels a little personal because it’s one I tell myself often. It feels really good to check items off our list, so we tend to gravitate to the small, quick tasks that we can accomplish almost instantly.

The problem is that quick wins usually don’t contribute to meaningful outcomes. You can finish 20 tiny tasks and still avoid the one thing that actually matters.

When you always start with the easiest work, the hardest and most valuable projects never get the focus time they need. Instead, they become background stress that follows you around like an unwelcome shadow all week.

“I’m waiting on someone else.”

Okay, yes, sometimes you do need someone else’s input, approval, or feedback. But when you tell yourself that there’s no way to move forward, you end up taking the entire project out of active planning, even when there are other steps you could be taking.

Instead of taking a more proactive approach, the ‘waiting’ excuse lets an entire series of actions fall to the wayside, because you tell yourself there’s nothing else you could do. Unfortunately, it becomes an easy way for projects to stall without you feeling like you were part of the problem.

Progress doesn’t have to stop completely just because you don’t have one piece of the puzzle. Even small actions help keep projects alive and at the front of your mind.

“Everything is high priority right now.”

Calling everything important feels safer because you don’t have to choose, but doing so takes away your ability to sequence work.

Without knowing what’s actually a priority, you end up completing tasks based on who’s pushing hardest for an update or who asked most recently. The result is that you’re constantly context switching, making rushed decisions, and feeling like you’re always behind.

How to prioritize work in 7 steps

Learning how to prioritize work is less complicated than we tend to make it. The biggest requirement is that you implement a decision system in which you determine the urgency and importance of each task you have on your plate.

Here’s one that works.

Step 1: Capture every input in one place

Your to-do list is currently living in your email, chat, Slack, phone calendar, and memory. You need one central place where your entire to-do list can live. A single source of truth.

Choose one system, whether it’s a running Google Doc, Trello Board, or Asana project, where you brain dump each task as it’s assigned to you.

Once you get in the habit of adding every task to this list, your brain can stop freaking out that something is going to fall through the cracks and get forgotten.

Why this matters: Scattered inputs create artificial urgency because forgotten tasks keep resurfacing in your brain.

Step 2: Label what requires action this week

Once you have your entire to-do list in a central location, identify which deadlines have a real consequence. Separate time-sensitive work from open-ended requests to give a clearer picture of what needs to happen now.

And you know those vague ‘someday’ items? Projects that would be nice to work on, but are more of a fantasy than a necessity? Take them off your to-do list altogether, and move them to their own wishlist of tasks you might work on when the mood strikes.

A shorter but accurate list beats an endless, dream-filled list you’ll never actually finish.

Step 3: Define this week’s outcomes

Don’t start making your to-do list quite yet.

First, you need to pick 3-5 outcomes (not tasks!) that would make the week more successful. Think about what you would ideally like to have done by Friday.

Once you name the outcomes, then you can map tasks to each outcome and start identifying exactly what needs to get done.

Thinking in order of outcome and then applicable tasks keeps you focused on the impact you want to see instead of what activities you could be doing.

Step 4: Apply the Eisenhower Matrix to your list

The Eisenhower Matrix helps you prioritize tasks based on their urgency and importance.

Urgent + Important → Schedule immediately

Important + Not Urgent → Block protected time

Urgent + Not Important → Delegate or automate

Not Urgent + Not Important → Remove it from your list

Most of us stay trapped in Urgent + Not Important because communication creates pressure to get things done right now, and we end up.

The goal is to intentionally spend more time in Important + Not Urgent, because that’s the work that helps prevent future fires.

Step 5: Block time on your calendar for high-impact work

Priorities without a spot on your calendar are much less likely to get done. Start by blocking time for that Important + Not Urgent work, because this is the work that matters, but tends to get bumped by other things because it doesn’t feel as pressing. Then, place your deadline-driven urgent work.

Think of your time like a budget. Once you start distributing it, you have a better idea of what you actually have room for.

Step 6: Set response windows for chat and email

A single Slack message could derail half your day if you let it. To help yourself stay on task and focused on the urgent + important work, turn off notifications and only check your communication tools at certain points in the day.

This is where RescueTime focus sessions shine, because they help you block communication apps and websites while you’re in deep work.

Even a few protected hours of deep work can beat a whole day of half-attention in terms of productivity.

Step 7: Review daily and adjust as needed

When you don’t check every item off your to-do list for the day, your gut reaction is to shift the remaining tasks to the following day.

Don’t do it.

Instead, before moving unfinished work forward, pause and consider why it didn’t get done. Was the task bigger than you expected? Did you not schedule enough time?

With your answers in mind, you can adjust your plans more thoughtfully.

The goal isn’t to do more—it’s to do more of what matters

You can’t add more hours to your workday, but you can be wise in how you spend the hours you do have.

Intentionally prioritizing your work helps you approach each day with a calmer, more focused mindset, and it helps you get things done so that you can actually close your laptop and clock out at the end of the day. No more logging back in at 9 pm to reply to a few messages or make a few changes to a pitch deck. Here are a few more strategies you can try out to help you prioritize your tasks.

Successful prioritization can ultimately reshape both your professional and personal life, allowing you to focus on what actually matters.

​