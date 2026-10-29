Revenge bedtime procrastination: Why you’d rather lose sleep than lose the day

It’s 11:30 PM. I’ll need to be up by 6 AM tomorrow, but I can’t convince myself to stop scrolling Instagram and get off the couch. I promise myself just 5 more minutes, but the next time I check the clock, it’s after midnight.

I know I’m going to be exhausted tomorrow. I’m aware that the extra hour of sleep would do me more good than mindlessly thumbing through reels. But after a day of working, shuttling my kids to violin lessons, cooking dinner, and surviving the bedtime routine, I just want some time that belongs to no one but me.

This behavior is so common that it has a name: revenge bedtime procrastination. If this sounds like you too, there’s some good news: it’s not just a sign that you have no self-control. It’s more about the fact that so little of our time is our own. Let’s talk about why it happens and how to reshape your behavior.

What is revenge bedtime procrastination?

Revenge bedtime procrastination is the habit of intentionally staying up later than you should to enjoy some personal time, even though you know you’ll pay for it the next morning.

The term comes from the Chinese expression bàofùxìng áoyè, which roughly translates to ‘retaliatory staying up late.’ Journalist Daphne K Lee describes it as when “people who don’t have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late-night hours”.

Why do we sacrifice sleep for free time?

Logically, revenge bedtime procrastination doesn’t make sense. You know you’re tired. You know you’ll regret staying up late when your alarm goes off tomorrow morning. Usually, you make rational decisions in your best interests. So why do you keep pushing off bedtime in favor of one more chapter or one more episode?

The answer isn’t that you have poor self-discipline. Revenge bedtime procrastination usually stems from several factors, including the need for personal autonomy, too many things demanding your time, and trouble following through on your good intentions.

The need to feel in control of your time

Revenge bedtime procrastination first started trending in China, where a 996 schedule is common: employees working from 9 AM until 9 PM, 6 days a week. After dedicating half their day to their employer, workers were more than willing to sacrifice sleep in order to reclaim a little bit more of their time.

But even working a standard 8-hour workday can leave you feeling like you have little time left for yourself. Once you clock out, there are still groceries to buy, meals to prepare, chores to complete, and kids to put to bed. The pockets of downtime you do get are often interrupted by notifications and requests.

Late at night, those demands finally stop. Nobody is waiting for you to answer an email or fix them a snack. For the first time all day, you get to decide what happens next.

It’s a huge part of what makes revenge bedtime procrastination so appealing. Staying awake may be the only way you reclaim control over your time, even if it means getting less sleep.

The tradeoff between sleep and personal time

Revenge bedtime procrastination also comes down to a simple calculation: there are only so many hours in a day, and sometimes getting enough sleep feels incompatible with having enough free time.

If you need to be up at 6 AM to get ready for work, you probably want to be asleep by 10 PM to get your recommended 8 hours. But between working, commuting, making dinner, and your other responsibilities, maybe you don’t finish everything until 9:30 PM. That leaves you with maybe 30 minutes to yourself before bedtime.

Stay up until 11, though, and you’ve tripled your personal time. Push it to midnight, and you suddenly have 2 and a half hours to do whatever you want.

Of course, that ‘free time’ isn’t really free. You’re stealing it from your sleep. But the benefits of staying awake are immediate. You get another episode of your favorite show or another 30 minutes watching videos from your favorite creator. The consequences won’t kick in until tomorrow morning.

When the alternative is going straight from a day of obligations to lying in bed with all your thoughts running through your head, it’s easy to understand why the tradeoff feels worthwhile.

Revenge bedtime procrastination becomes a vicious cycle

The irony of revenge bedtime procrastination is that staying up late to make your day feel better can make the next day feel worse.

According to Laurie Santos, director of the Comparative Cognition Lab at Yale, “many of the problems that drive revenge sleep procrastination—feeling depressed, being too burned out to enjoy your day, and so on—can be helped by simply getting more sleep.”

But when you sacrifice sleep to get more personal time, you may end up making those same problems worse. You’re more fatigued, irritable, and overwhelmed the following day. You might struggle to concentrate at work, making it harder to finish your responsibilities on time. And by the time evening rolls around, you’re once again desperate for a little time to yourself.

So you stay up late again, hoping to make up for another exhausting day.

The problem isn’t just that you’re losing sleep. You’re potentially making the next day more difficult, which gives you even more reason to put off bedtime the following night.

How to stop revenge bedtime procrastination without giving up your free time

If you’re staying up late because you don’t have enough free time, the answer isn’t just going to bed earlier and sacrificing the precious pocket of time you do get.

Instead, focus on finding more opportunities to enjoy your time throughout the day, understanding what’s keeping you up at night, and getting rid of any friction points that make it hard to go to bed.

Make room for personal time before bed

When you spend the entire day taking care of responsibilities, it makes sense that you don’t want to give up the first opportunity you have to do something enjoyable.​

Instead of saving all your personal time for the evening, find or create uninterrupted free time throughout the day.

Give yourself 20-30 minutes after work to read, go on a walk, or simply play with your kids before you jump into your evening routine.

to read, go on a walk, or simply play with your kids before you jump into your evening routine. Take an actual lunch break. Stop the madness of eating at your desk. Even better, get away from the office. I’ve learned from my sister, who uses the second half of her lunch hour to drive down the road to a local church, where she walks laps around the parking lot. The combined movement and sunshine act as a much-needed mental and physical reset.

Stop the madness of eating at your desk. Even better, get away from the office. I’ve learned from my sister, who uses the second half of her lunch hour to drive down the road to a local church, where she walks laps around the parking lot. The combined movement and sunshine act as a much-needed mental and physical reset. Stop over-obligating yourself in the evening. If you’re going to make a home-cooked dinner, save the chores for another day. Going to deep clean the bathrooms? Order takeout. Give yourself more balance.

Set a clearer end to your workday

If your workday has no definitive stopping point, it’s too easy for professional responsibilities to snake their way into your free time. You technically finish at 5, but you can’t stop yourself from checking messages and wrapping up small tasks throughout the evening.

You never fully disconnect, so you lose hours of free time, and you end up burnt out from thinking about work for 14 hours a day.

Establish a clear stopping point and start implementing strategies that keep work from spilling into your personal time. You might need to disable work notifications in the evening or spend the last 10 minutes of the workday brain dumping all you need to get done tomorrow.

If you frequently work later than you intended, look at your RescueTime data to see what’s happening during the day. Are meetings eating up the time you need for focused work? Are constant interruptions forcing you to catch up after dinner? Sometimes, protecting your evenings requires you to make changes to the workday.

Be more intentional with your evening screen time

Screen time ≠ bad.

But there’s a difference between an hour watching Ted Lasso and an hour scrolling through Instagram reels you barely remember. Before you plug yourself into an app for the night, think about what you want from your free time. Entertainment, connection, and a chance to decompress are often going to come from different places.

You also have to weigh the impact of leisure consumption stress, or the feeling that you have a never-ending list of entertainment to experience. The world is filled with more shows, podcasts, books, and videos than you could ever consume. Instead of enjoying the limited free time we have, we feel pressure to squeeze in as much as possible.

One principle worth considering when you’re deciding how to spend your evening screen time: don’t stay up late doing something you wouldn’t get up early to do. It’s not a hard and fast rule, but it can help you recognize when an activity is worth your time vs. when you’re continuing because you haven’t decided to stop.

Offer yourself positive feedback for waking up rested

A big reason that bedtime revenge procrastination is difficult to overcome is that the rewards are immediate, but the consequences are delayed. If you stay up an extra hour, you get to do something you enjoy. It’ll be hours before you have to deal with the exhaustion that accompanies your late night.

It’ll probably take both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation to get into a rhythm of reasonable bedtimes. Pay attention to how you feel after a full night’s sleep. You probably feel less irritable and have more energy the next afternoon.

A lot of us rely on coffee to get us through when we’re tired, but what if you flip the script? Start rewarding yourself with a special coffee or treat after a good night’s sleep.

Make it harder to stay up and easier to go to bed on time

Sometimes, the biggest obstacle to going to bed is everything you have to do before you can fall asleep​

If your bedtime routine involves taking a shower, brushing your teeth, changing clothes, and a 5-step skincare routine, it’s easy to keep putting it off. Staying on the couch watching Netflix feels like the more appealing option.

Try to knock out your bedtime routine an hour or two before you want to go to bed. By 7 or 8 P.M., you might already be showered, dressed for bed, and done shutting down the kitchen for the night.

One off-the-wall but effective suggestion I found during my research came from someone who set an alarm to go off when their bedtime routine should start. The caveat? It was a barcode-linked alarm, so the only way to shut it off was to visit their bedroom and scan the barcode. Being forced to get up and move to the bedroom was often the push they needed to get ready for bed.

Try different ways to wind down

You know better than anyone else what your brain needs to slow down. For example, the advice to read a few pages before bedtime? That turns into me trying to finish the book at 1 AM when I need to be up by 6 AM. I have much more success turning on an audiobook and setting a 10-minute timer. It’s like someone is reading me a bedtime story, and I almost always fall asleep before those 10 minutes are up.

Some people are able to fall asleep after scrolling their phone, but for a lot of people, that does nothing but wake their brains up.

Here are some ways to help your mind slow down and ease into sleep, ranging from commonly suggested to a little unconventional:

Pick a topic and play the alphabet game

Practice your handwriting

Read poetry

Meditate

Work on a paper Sudoku book

Repeat affirmations

Journal

Listen to a sleep podcast

Don’t steal time from your sleep

Any athlete will tell you: rest and recovery are just as important as their physical training. But for most of us, we tend to treat sleep like an optional task we can cut back on whenever we need a few extra hours.

You deserve time to yourself, and you deserve enough sleep to function well the next day. The trick is learning how to experience both. For that to become a reality, you may have to make some changes to your schedule or habits, but the payoff is well worth it.