Why your team’s timesheet app should do more than collect hours

A number on a spreadsheet doesn’t tell the story. Eight hours can mean:

Writing code that finally fixed that bug everyone’s been complaining about

Sitting through meetings that could’ve been emails

Toggling between Slack, email, and project docs until your brain turns into mashed potatoes

Remote work multiplies the complexity. You’ve got teammates in three time zones, projects stacked like Jenga blocks, and a constant battle against busy work. Without context, timesheets are like reading only the final chapter of a book—you know something happened, but you’re not sure what.