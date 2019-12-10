How many times have you gotten to the end of the day and wondered “What did I even get done today?”

It may be hard to admit but it happens to the best of us. In fact, only 10% of people feel like they’re in control of how they spend their days.

Instead of long stretches of time to focus on our most important work, we spend all day bouncing between tasks, to-dos, emails, meetings, calls, and distractions with little to show for it in the end.

Instead of being productive with the time we do have, we’re just busy. It’s frustrating. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Today, we’re excited to announce The RescueTime Productivity Challenge—our first-ever, hands-on training designed to take you from overwhelmed and busy to truly productive every single day.

For the past decade, RescueTime has been used by millions of people from designers and developers to researchers at MIT to take back control of their days.

But the one thing people continually ask for is more in-depth training on how to actually become more productive.

So that’s what we built.

The Productivity Challenge combines our decades of experience, billions of hours of productivity data, and powerful time management tools into the ultimate system for making the most of your days.

Over four weeks, you’ll get deep insights into how you spend your days and create powerful systems, habits, and routines that guarantee you’ll be more productive.

If you always feel like you could be doing more or that the days seem to slip by without anything to show for them then this is the course for you!

This isn’t a high-level, content-only course. But a powerful system for supercharging your productivity.

So what makes this Challenge different than the hundreds of other productivity training courses out there?

That’s a great question!

From the beginning, we knew we had to do more than just create another course telling you how to change your work habits. The most effective training—whether you’re learning a new language or workplace skill—has to do three things:

Educate: You need to be told how to do things in a way that is easy to understand and implement.

You need to have opportunities to put these lessons into practice and learn from your own experience. Inform: You need to get regular and honest feedback about your progress and where you can improve.

Most online courses do a great job at one or two of these but fail at hitting all three.

They’ll give you tons of information but no way to put it into practice. Or, they’ll give you workbooks and exercises but leave you uncertain whether you’re doing them properly.

With our Productivity Challenge, we knew we had to do better.

Proven theories and strategies + personal data = a winning combination

The Productivity Challenge is specifically designed to take advantage of RescueTime’s acclaimed time management and productivity toolset to track your progress and give you real-time feedback throughout the course.

For example, you won’t just learn how to maximize your best working hours for focus.

Instead, you’ll get the tools and data you need to discover your actual peak working hours and then track your progress to see how this change impacts your overall productivity.

It’s this combination of education, engaging exercises, and informative feedback that will actually transform the way you work.

No lofty promises. Just real work and real results.

What you’ll learn and what tools you’ll walk away with

Along with 16 video lessons and hands-on exercises, you’ll receive step-by-step instructions on how to use RescueTime to put your lessons into practice, track your progress, and use personal data to track your time, block distractions, stay accountable to your goals.

Not only that, but you’ll walk away with a valuable toolset you can continue to use for years, including:

A customized daily schedule based on your peak productive hours

Actual data on where your time goes each day and how to make sure you’re not working against your goals

A powerful morning and wind-down routine to keep you energized and motivated

Real-time alerts and nudges to maintain your productivity throughout the day

In-depth data on your personal productivity curve, biggest distractions, and places for continued improvement

Time is your most valuable resource. Data is a close second.

If you want to lose weight you track your eating. If you want to save money you track your spending. If you want to be more productive you track your time.

For more than a decade, millions of people have used RescueTime to understand how they spend their time and be more productive.

This course has been years in the making and we think it’s the perfect way to combine RescueTime’s powerful time management tools with our decades of experience.

Why not challenge yourself to make 2020 your most productive year yet?

