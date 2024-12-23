Remote Work Is Under Attack — But We’re Standing Our Ground

tl;dr: RescueTime has been helping people focus and get meaningful work done for 17 years. Now, as remote work faces new challenges, so does RescueTime. We’ve launched Timesheets to help teams work smarter without the burden of surveillance, but we need your help to spread the word. Please share and support us as we push for a future where trust and flexibility define work.

Seventeen years ago, a few friends and I started RescueTime with a simple idea: to help people take control of their time. We were inspired by our own experiences, working at a company where standups often dragged on because no one had a clear picture of what they did the day before. It showed us how much clarity was missing in the way we tracked our work. Over the years, it’s been exciting and humbling to see millions of people use our tools to focus, get things done, cut through distractions, and do more of the things they want to do. We’ve stayed true to our roots, building software that empowers—not spies—and puts privacy and trust above all else.

But today, I can’t help but feel a sense of urgency about the direction things are headed.