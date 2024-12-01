Yes, Virginia, you can be productive in December

Setting Goals for December: Reflect, Plan, and Achieve
Step 1: Reflection—A Clearer Picture of Your Past Month
Use RescueTime Reports: Visit your RescueTime Dashboard and Apps & Websites Report to see how you spent your time in November. Pay attention to trends—were there specific days or times when you did the most productive work? What were your most common distracting apps and websites? This data can reveal hidden insights to guide your December goals.
Step 2: Plan—Set Goals That Stick
Use RescueTime Goals: Use RescueTime to set up daily goals to match your priorities. Want to spend 2 hours a day on writing? Add a goal to track writing in general or a specific app. Need to rein in social media scrolling? Create a goal for 30 minutes or less per day!
Step 3: Achieve—Turn Goals into Reality
Use RescueTime Alerts: Change your habits with customized alerts that put your attention back where it belongs. Blocking apps and websites after you’ve spent your allotted time on them will push you closer to your goals—even when your internal drive and motivation are lacking.