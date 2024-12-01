Simple shapes representing the concepts reflect, plan, and achieve

Yes, Virginia, you can be productive in December

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Illustration of three concepts: a person looking into a mirror labeled 'Reflect,' a clipboard with a hand writing labeled 'Plan,' and a green checkmark inside a badge labeled 'Achieve,' all on a red background.

Setting Goals for December: Reflect, Plan, and Achieve

December is here—the month of twinkling lights, ambitious to-do lists, and the quiet reminder that another year is wrapping up. It’s easy to get swept up in the hustle, but pausing to reflect and plan is one of the best gifts you can give yourself this season.
 
If you’re like me and live where harsh winter weather keeps you indoors, it’s as though the earth itself is saying, “Hey, you—yes, you, the one running in panicked circles (metaphorically, usually)—slow down and set aside time to think about what it is you want to accomplish.”
 
Because this month isn’t just about tying up loose ends; it’s an opportunity to set meaningful goals that help you finish strong and build momentum for the new year. Let’s dive into how you can reflect on your productivity, set powerful goals, and use RescueTime to stay on track.

Step 1: Reflection—A Clearer Picture of Your Past Month

Reflection isn’t simply looking back and reminiscing—it’s about learning from your experiences and uncovering patterns that shape how you work. When you take the time to reflect, you gain valuable insight into what’s improving your productivity and where you’re running into obstacles. This understanding lays the foundation for effective planning.
 
Think of it like a personal productivity audit. Which tasks or projects came easily to you? Where did you feel stuck or lose focus? Did you allocate your time in line with your priorities, or did unexpected distractions take over? Did you complete tasks ahead of time or were you scrambling to meet deadlines? Answering these questions can help you identify both your strengths and the areas where small changes could have a big impact.
 

Use RescueTime Reports: Visit your RescueTime Dashboard and Apps & Websites Report to see how you spent your time in November. Pay attention to trends—were there specific days or times when you did the most productive work? What were your most common distracting apps and websites? This data can reveal hidden insights to guide your December goals.

Step 2: Plan—Set Goals That Stick

Illustration of three icons: a glowing light bulb, a clock with a green checkmark, and a bar chart with upward arrows, all on a red background.
Goal-setting is often treated as a one-size-fits-all exercise, but not all goals are created equal. To best set yourself up for success, your goals need to be more than vague ambitions—they need to be actionable, realistic, and aligned with what truly matters to you. That’s where SMART goals really shine. Here’s a quick reminder: SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely.
 
Begin by thinking about what you want to accomplish in December. Maybe it’s finishing a big work project before the end of the year, carving out more time for personal development, or simply feeling more in control of your schedule. Whatever your priorities are, break them down into specific, measurable steps. This clarity keeps goals from feeling overwhelming and makes it easier to focus on what’s most important.
 

Use RescueTime Goals: Use RescueTime to set up daily goals to match your priorities. Want to spend 2 hours a day on writing? Add a goal to track writing in general or a specific app. Need to rein in social media scrolling? Create a goal for 30 minutes or less per day!

Step 3: Achieve—Turn Goals into Reality

Setting goals is inspiring, but following through on them is where you find fulfillment. The secret? Building habits and routines that turn your intentions into actions. Achieving your goals isn’t about doing everything perfectly—it’s about showing up consistently, even when things don’t go as planned.
 
To stay on track, focus on the small, deliberate actions you can take every day. Breaking your goals into manageable chunks not only keeps you from feeling overwhelmed but also makes it easier to adjust if life throws you a curveball. And don’t forget to celebrate progress along the way—each step forward reinforces your commitment and keeps motivation high.
 

Use RescueTime Alerts: Change your habits with customized alerts that put your attention back where it belongs. Blocking apps and websites after you’ve spent your allotted time on them will push you closer to your goals—even when your internal drive and motivation are lacking.

A December To...Think About the Past

I wanted to use a certain word that rhymes with “December” but I didn’t want Lexus to come after me.
 
December can feel like a mad dash to the finish line. We just want to make it through another year. But it can be so much more—a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and take control of where we’re headed. With thoughtful planning and the right tools, you can end the year on a high note and set the stage for a productive new year.
 
Reflect. Plan. Achieve. Own your successes. Own your mistakes. Own your day—today, this month, and every day after. Let’s make December our most intentional, productive month yet.

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